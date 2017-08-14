Sunderland striker to see specialist over knee injury

Sunderland striker Josh Maja is seeing a specialist tonight to determine the extent of his knee injury.

The 18-year-old forward enjoyed a successful pre-season campaign with four goals but hasn’t featured since the Bradford City win after picking up a knee injury.

As things stand Maja has not needed an operation and it isn’t thought to be serious but it has already led to him missing the first three games of the campaign.

Simon Grayson and the medical department are keen to get a second opinion and the teenager will see a specialist on Monday night.

Grayson said: “Josh is seeing a specialist tonight to clear up one or two things with his knee.

“Hopefully it isn’t negative news, it is just something that hasn’t healed like we thought it would from when he first sustained it.

“He is just going for a check-up at teatime to get an understanding of what potentially could be wrong or not wrong.”

It is understood Maja won’t be involved against Sheffield Wednesday but there is brighter news elsewhere with Bryan Oviedo and Jack Rodwell training again today. The pair featured in the Under-23 game against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday as they continue their return from injury.

“All of the players came through the game on Sunday so we have the same squad to pick from,” said Grayson. “Bryan Oviedo and Jack Rodwell have also trained again today. We are in a good shape at the moment.”