Sunderland striker search continues with Daryl Murphy on the brink of Forest switch

Daryl Murphy is on the brink of signing for Nottingham Forest in a £2million deal.

The former Sunderland striker was on the Black Cats shortlist this summer as they looked to build a new strike force for the Championship.

They favoured a short-term deal, however, and Forest's substantial bid for the 34-year-old has seen a switch head for a swift conclusion. Forest, who escaped relegation on the final day of last season, recently banked £15 million through the sale of Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough.

Simon Grayson has signed James Vaughan as a target man in a deal thought to be worth around £500,000.

Forest boss Mark Warburton said: “If we can get players in before the weekend, we will. It is about getting the players we want. It has always been about quality rather than quantity.

“We know where we want to add and where we need to add.

“We are looking for a striker; we are looking for qualities that we do not already possess.

“Daryl Murphy is a different kind of striker, yes. But so are a lot of the strikers we have been linked with," he added.

“When the business is done; when the player has signed on the dotted line, I am sure the news will come out.”

Sunderland are keen to bring it at least one more striker before the transfer window shuts.

Simon Grayson is a firm admirer of Aston Villa's Ross McCormack but the striker would command a significant fee and wage. Max Gradel, who can play out wide or through the middle, is another target but is understood to be keen on a move to France.