Sunderland striker hunt will go to wire as Leonardo Ulloa deal stalls

Sunderland look set to switch their hunt for a striker as hopes of signing Leonardo Ulloa hang in the balance.

David Moyes is desperate to add to his squad before the 11pm transfer deadline after Victor Anichebe's knee injury left them short of attacking options.

Ulloa remains a target after Sunderland had a £7million bid rejected yesterday, but Leicester are standing firm in their stance, insisting they won't sell the Argentine to a relegation rival.

Ulloa turned up at Leicester's training ground this morning, but left after just 90 minutes. The striker is currently injured.

There has been interest in the 30-year-old from Spain and it may be that if the striker departs Leicester, that is where he ends up, meaning Moyes will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

Sunderland - who host Spurs in a Premier League clash tonight - have a number of back-up options in mind, but with time running out any deal will go to the wire.