Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore to donate portion of salary to charity

Sunderland striker Duncan Watmore is the latest player to sign up for the Common Goal project – and will now donate one per cent of his salary to charity.

The Common Goal initiative will see Watmore donate part of his Sunderland salary to aid underprivileged children around the world.

Watmore, who graduated from Newcastle University with a first class honours degree in economics and business management, said: “I have always donated to charities but this is a way of formalising it.

“Common Goal have done it through football charities but it is not just football, it has a wider influence and it covers a lot of areas.

“For me the main area I want to go down is to link in with my education, I was lucky enough to get my degree.”

Other players to commit to the Common Goal initiative include Manchester United ace Juan Mata, Charlie Daniels of Bournemouth and Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson.

Watmore is the first Championship player to make the commitment.

The 23-year-old forward recently returned from a serious knee injury and is expected to be fit to face Millwall when the Championship resumes a week on Saturday after the international break.