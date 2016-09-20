Sunderland striker crisis as injured Jermain Defoe misses QPR clash - Victor Anichebe on standby

David Moyes has revealed Jermain Defoe WON’T play against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

The star striker took a kick on the calf and will be rested in the third round EFL Cup tie.

With Defoe out injured, it could mean a start for youngster Joel Asoro or Victor Anichebe, who joined on a free after deadline day.

Fabio Borini remains on the sidelines after injuring his groin last month.

Meanwhile, Moyes revealed today that Patrick van Aanholt was withdrawn in the warm-up for the Premier League game against Spurs on Sunday because of heart test results.

After the 1-0 defeat, all Moyes would say was there was a "medical issue" but the Black Cats boss cleared up the situation at his media conference this morning, explaining the player had undergone cardiology tests following feeling unwell after the home defeat to Everton.

"There was some standard checks done on Pat by a cardiologist," said Moyes, who will take van Aanholt in the party for tomorrow's EFL Cup tie at Loftus Road.

"An FA panel of cardiologists after looking at the results informed us late, very late in fact, 3.55pm, that it may be advisable for him not to play.

"As a result we had to make a decision.

"As it is, Pat will travel to London with us today and we are hoping everything is going to be OK.

"Pat saw a cardiologist during the week and we had been given the OK.

"We had no reason to think there were any problems.

"But this came to us incredibly late on."