Sunderland striker Beth Mead joins Arsenal Ladies to 'win trophies'

Beth Mead says she has signed for Arsenal Ladies "to win trophies."

The sharp-shooter left Sunderland today for an undisclosed fee after six sensational years on Wearside, where she fired the Lady Black Cats into the top flight and then took WSL1 by storm in her debut season in the top division.

But her exit was inevitable after it was announced the female part of the club would become a "part-time model" as they drastically reduced their funding for the Women's Super League squad and, as a result, their ambitions.

Mead, who struck an amazing 77 goals in 78 appearances in the red and white strip to be knocking on the door of the England squad, had numerous options for the coming season.

However, she has plumped for the Gunners, who finished third in WSL1 behind Man City and Chelsea.

“I am so excited to have signed for Arsenal Ladies and I can’t wait to get started," the 21-year-old said in an interview on www.arsenal.com.

"I want to win trophies with this team, and I want to learn and grow further from the top players that I will be playing with here.

"It’s an honour to be a part of this special club.”

Her new manager Pedro Martinez Losa labelled Mead an "incredible goal scorer" and was thrilled to have added her to his star-laden squad.

“Beth is a very exciting addition to our squad," he told the Arsenal club website.

"She is a young player who wants to win and achieve.

"She shares the same ambitions as us at Arsenal.

"She is an incredible goal scorer and I’m looking forward to seeing her development with us.”

Mead is the second-high profile exit from the Lady Black Cats after midfielder Rachel Furness joined WSL1 rivals Reading.

Head coach Carlton Fairweather, assistant Mel Reay and general manager Sonia Kulkarni would appear to be facing a tough battle to get a squad in place for the WSL1 Spring Series which starts at Birmingham City on April 23.