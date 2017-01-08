Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri stretchered off in African Cup of Nations warm-up game

Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri is a doubt for the start of Tunisia's African Cup of Nations campaign after being stretchered off in a warm-up game against Egypt.

Khazri was involved in a collision in the 10th minute of the game and was substituted just minutes later.

The stretcher was required but Khazri was able to watch the game from the bench.

The initial prognosis is not yet known but it would a major blow to Tunisia's chances if their star play maker cannot take part in the opening stages of the tournament.

It has been suggested that the Tunisian medical staff are confident that Khazri will be able to participate in the tournament, which starts in earnest next week.

Khazri has been linked with a January exit from Sunderland and appears to have fallen out of favour with David Moyes.