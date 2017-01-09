Sunderland star Jeremain Lens hoping to stay with Turkish giants Fenerbahce

The father of Sunderland winger Jeremain Lens has said that he is prepared to speak to David Moyes in order to ensure the Dutchman can stay at Fenerbahce for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old signed a season-long loan deal in the summer but his sparkling form for the Turkish giants has made him a firm fan favourite.

As such, there are fears at the club that they could lose him to another club as the Black Cats look to raise funds. It is not clear whether Sunderland would be able to end the arrangement in January should a bid from elsewhere materialise.

There has been unconfirmed reports last week that Fenerbahce would offer Emmanuel Emenike and Gregory van der Wiel as makeweights in a deal to make Lens' stay permanent. Manager Dick Advocaat has also been linked with a move for Wahbi Khazri.

Sunderland are likely to want a fee for Lens, who cost them some £8 million. However, any permanent departure would clear a significant wage from the Sunderland bill.

Lens' father has said that he is keen for the international to say in Turkey, with Lens himself speaking of his happiness at his current club.

Lens caught the headlines with a spectacular free-kick against Manchester United earlier in the season, and has been in excellent form since leaving Wearside.