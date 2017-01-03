Sunderland star has his say on penalty spat between Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini

John O’Shea says he would have been ‘shocked’ if Jermain Defoe had let Fabio Borini take either penalty against Liverpool.

Sunderland drew 2-2 with the title challengers at the Stadium of Light yesterday after Defoe kept cool twice to score from the spot.

O’Shea praised the nerve of Defoe from the spot, especially after the leading scorer had to fend off competition for both spot-kicks from previous taker Borini.

“I would have been shocked [if Jermain had let him take it], I’d have said ‘no, no, Jermain’s the man in form’.

“It’s great Fabio wants to take them and it may have given JD that added bit of pressure, but he handled it.

“Fabio may be waiting a while to get back on them, something he won’t be too happy about!

“But that’s good too.”

Sunderland have now scored 23 consectuvie penalties in the Premier League.