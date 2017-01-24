Sunderland sign Joleon Lescott on short-term deal

David Moyes has made his first signing of the transfer window by offering Joleon Lescott a short-term deal.

The former England defender has put pen to paper on a deal with the Black Cats until the end of the season.

He will wear the shirt number 15.

Moyes knows Lescott well, having signed him while at Everton for £5million, later selling him for £22million to Manchester City.

Lescott has been without a club since leaving AEK Athens in November. He only played four games for the Greek side before picking up a knee injury.