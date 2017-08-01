Sunderland set to sign Dutch goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter on permanent deal

Sunderland are on the brink of securing a deal for Robbin Ruiter.

Reports emerged from the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon that he had verbally agreed a two-year contract with the Black Cats.

The Echo can confirm that the 30-year-old is due in Sunderland on Wednesday to finalise the deal.

Ruiter flew back to his home nation last week following a successful trial period, in which the 30-year-old impressed against both Bradford and Scunthorpe United.

He has been without a club since leaving FC Utrecht at the end of last season and attracted interest from other British clubs, including Burnley.

Simon Grayson was impressed with the stopper and looks to have convinced him to extend his stay.

He is expected to be available for the season opener against Derby County on Friday night and will compete with Jason Steel for the number one jersey,