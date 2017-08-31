Sunderland set to seal triple swoop and hold onto Lamine Kone

Jonny Williams, Marc Wilson and Callum McManaman are due on Wearside for medicals this evening.

Simon Grayson is set to seal the triple swoop and add some much needed depth to his squad.

That is likely to be Sunderland's business done with regards to in comings, meaning the Black Cats miss out on another striker.

Tonight's business will give the Sunderland boss greater flexibility in his squad, with McManaman addressing an obvious lack of pace in the wide areas.

With Sunderland only able five loanees in any one matchday squad, it is understood that one of these deals is a permanent transfer.

Wahbi Khazri's loan move to Rennes will be confirmed before the 11pm deadline, but Lamine Kone is set to stay at the club.

Crystal Palace were linked with a late swoop but have since agreed a fee with Liverpool for Mamadou Sakho, and the Black Cats are not expecting any late movement with regards to the Ivory Coast centre-back.