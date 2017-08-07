Sunderland set to miss out on striker target after Championship rivals agree fee

Sunderland look set to miss out on the signing of striker Martyn Waghorn after Ipswich Town agreed a fee for the Rangers man.

And reports suggest that Waghorn, who came up through the ranks at the Academy of Light, has arrived in the South East to undergo a medical ahead of a £1million move.

Black Cats boss Simon Grayson was keen to bring Waghorn back to the club, but Mick McCarthy has stolen a march on his former club by having a big accepted by the Ibrox outfit, according to the Daily Mail.

Waghorn has been told by Light Blues' Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha that he is not part of his first-team plans, despite netting 16 Scottish Premiership goals last term.

And with the striker running into the final year of his contract, Caixinha is keen to cash in on the 27-year-old South Shields lad, who has 44 goals in 78 games north of the border.

Reports suggest Waghorn is at Ipswich's training ground to go through the formalities of the deal, which should net Rangers in the region of £1million.

Striker Waghorn looks set to move to Ipswich, ending any hopes of an SAFC reunion

Despite seemingly missing out on former England Under-21 international Waghorn, Grayson still retains an interest in adding Ross McCormack to his ranks.

Keen to bolster his frontline on a budget, Grayson's Sunderland are said to favour a loan move, while Villa want cash for the striker who cost them £12million last summer.

Jordan Hugill is also thought to be on the manager's shortlist.