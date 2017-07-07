Sunderland set to lose out on reported defensive target - Middlesbrough move agreed

Middlesbrough look to have won the race to sign Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie, who was subject to late interest from Sunderland.

Derby County are reported to have accepted a bid in the region of £2.5million for the right-back, and having already agreed terms, Christie is on Teeside for a medical and to complete formalities ahead of the summer move.

Sunderland are still looking to do TWO deals today, though and hope to tie up a deal for Ty Browning in the next 48 hours, with the defender joining on a season-long loan deal, much like Toffees teammate Brendan Galloway, who became Grayson's first signing.

A cut-price deal for Aiden McGeady is also in the pipeline, and is expected to be completed imminently.

Meanwhile, Beijing Enterprises have completed the signing of former Sunderland forward Victor Anichebe.

The striker, released by the club this summer, has penned a two-year deal.

Aiden McGeady

Anichebe, 29, played 19 games for the Black Cats last season, scoring three goals.