Sunderland set to face PSV Eindhoven in cup competition

The Stadium of Light will host European football later this week when Sunderland Under-23s take on PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League International Cup.

The Black Cats host the Dutch giants' B team on Friday, December 23 (noon kick-off) in their second group game of the tournament.

Sunderland are second in Group A after a 2-1 win over group leaders Benfica in their opening match of the competition.

Teenager Joel Asoro opened the scoring for Andy Welsh's side with a stunning goal before the Portuguese outfit equalised.

Sunderland hit back strongly and sub Luke Molyneux hit the winner four minutes from time to send Sunderland second, level on three points with Benfica and Derby County.

Entry for the game this Friday lunchtime is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s and over 65s.

Fans can gain entry through West Stand turnstiles 1-8 and 17-24, which will be open from 11am.

A club statement added that supporters are reminded that due to competition rules there is no free entry for season card holders for this fixture.

The Under-23s have faced a busy schedule in recent weeks and head into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Burnley's Under-23s in the Premier League Cup.

Sunderland top that group and will be looking to do the same in the Premier League International Cup heading into the new year.