Sunderland set to battle Middlesbrough for Liverpool winger

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for a Premier League winger - but no deal is likely to be completed until late in the day.

Reports on Merseyside suggest that the Black Cats are interested in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, with the player keen to go out on loan this season.

Kent, 20, impressed on loan at Barnsley last season and was handed a new long-term contract at Anfield this summer after promising displays in pre-season.

But with first team opportunities seeming limited, Kent may well be loaned out again with plenty of potential suitors lining up - Middlesbrough, Hannover 96 and SC Freiburg are all rumoured to have shown interest inthe winger.

Simon Grayson will be keen to add some depth out wide, especially if Wahbi Khazri departs as expected, and Kent may well fit the bill.

Sunderland may find the finances involved in any potential deal a stumbling block though, with Liverpool reportedly looking to net a £1million loan fee.

And any deal would likely not be done until late in the day, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp waiting to see how his own side fare in the market before sanctioning a deal for the youngster.