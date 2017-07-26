Sunderland set for double signing with Bournemouth striker and Blackburn Rovers keeper undergoing medicals

Sunderland are closing in on a double signing with Lewis Grabban and Jason Steele both undergoing medicals today.

Bournemouth striker Grabban is at the Academy of Light this morning undergoing his medical ahead of a season-long loan move from the Cherries, with Blackburn Rovers keeper Steele expected to undergo his later today.

Lewis Grabban is set for a season-long loan move to Sunderland.

Steele is set to arrive on Wearside on a permanent transfer, with a reported fee of £500,000 enough to land the former Middlesbrough goalkeeper from League One Rovers.

Grabban is expected to be announced first and will become Sunderland's fifth summer signing should the deal go through without any last minute hitches.

Sunderland have signed James Vaughan from Bury but were in desperate need of further strikers after the departures of Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini.

Ex-Norwich City, Rotherham and Millwall forward Grabban played on loan for Reading during the second half of last season.

Grabban is surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium following the arrival of Defoe and boss Eddie Howe admitted he was free to leave the south coast.

Meanwhile, Sunderland need to bolster their goalkeeping ranks following the sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton for £30million and Vito Mannone to Reading for £2million.

The Black Cats currently only have Mika and youngster Max Stryjek on the books - both of which are yet to make a first team appearance - with Dutch stopper Robbin Ruiter currently on trial at the club.

Ruiter, a free agent, starred in the 3-2 win over Bradford City and is expected to be involved against Scunthorpe United in tonight’s friendly (KO 7.30pm) at Glanford Park as he bids to win a deal.

Boss Simon Grayson has hinted he is looking to bring two goalkeepers into the club and Steele would fit the bill.

The 26-year-old started his career at Middlesbrough making 142 appearances before joining Blackburn Rovers in December 2014 on a permanent deal, Steele making 105 appearances for the Ewood Park outfit.