Sunderland's summer transfers: Eight players in, 13 out as Moyes reshapes squad

David Moyes only took charge of Sunderland 40 days ago, but has already made his mark on the squad, breaking the club transfer record in the process.

He has added eight players to the threadbare ranks Sam Allardyce left behind, and offloaded several others who played no part in his plans.

Here's the complete list of the deals Sunderland were involved in during the summer transfer window:

Players In:

Didier Ndong (Lorient, £13.6million)breaking the

Papy Djilobodji (Chelsea, £8million)

Paddy McNair and Donald Love (Manchester United, combined £5.5million)

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United, loan)

Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, loan)

Jason Denayer (Manchester City, loan)

Steven Pienaar (ex-Everton), free agent)

Players Out:

Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday, free)

Emanuele Giaccherini (Napoli, £2million)

Santiago Vergini (Boca Juniors, £1.5million)

Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers, free)

Wes Brown (released)

Steve Harper (released)

Adam Matthews (Bristol City, loan)

Will Buckley (Sheffield Wednesday, loan)

Liam Bridcutt (Leeds United, undisclosed)

Jordi Gomez (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed)

Younes Kaboul (Watford, £3.5million)

Mikael Mandron (Eastleigh, free)

Jeremain Lens (Fenerbahce, loan)