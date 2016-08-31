Sunderland’s search for new goalkeeper will go down to the wire

Sunderland’s search for a new goalkeeper will go down to the wire after a move for Chelsea’s Asmir Begovic was rejected.

David Moyes needs to strengthen the goalkeeping department after number one Vito Mannone ruptured ligaments in his elbow in training, and Hajduk Split’s Croatian international, Lovre Kalinic, 26, is the latest player to be linked.

England Under-21 international Jordan Pickford has been deputising for Mannone, with the 22-year-old set for an extended run in the first team.

But with Max Stryjek, the untested Under-23 keeper, the only alternative should Pickford pick up a knock, Sunderland need to add another keeper before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Moyes is searching for an experienced goalkeeper and Begovic certainly would have fitted that mould.

A Bosnian international, he has found first team opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge due to the form of Thibaut Courtois.

But the Blues have rejected Sunderland’s approach.

The Black Cats have also been linked with a late move for Torino’s Daniele Padelli.

Joe Hart’s arrival at Torino – which is set to be confirmed today – is set to see Padelli relegated to the number two spot and sources in Italy suggest the 30-year-old could leave.

Sunderland had enquired about signing Hart on loan from Manchester City before he opted to move to Serie A.

“We’ve been thrown a thousand goalkeepers,” said Moyes in the wake of Mannone’s injury.

“Everyone’s throwing in goalkeepers who would like to come and some of them would probably see themselves as number ones, some of them might see themselves as competing with Jordan and there’ll be some who just feel they’re actually, genuinely number twos and there as back-up.”

Unlike previous seasons, there is no longer a loan window and no separate deadline day for loans so any half or season-long deals must be completed by tonight.

Meanwhile, Sunderland target Alfie Mawson has completed his move to Swansea City.

The 22-year-old Barnsley centre-back has signed a four-year contract after moving from South Yorkshire for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around the £5m mark.

Highly-rated Mawson was on Moyes’ summer transfer wish-list.