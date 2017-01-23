Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt conundrum: Should they sell to a rival? How much could they get for him? Who could replace him?

He has been a divisive player ever since his arrival in the summer of 2014.

At times he has been one of Sunderland's most dangerous attackers, quick, technically good and with an eye for goal.

Yet question marks have always persisted over his defensive application and positioning, and a poor showing at the Hawthorns seemed to be something of a regression for the Dutchman.

So what happens next? We take a look at the key questions...

Will Sunderland be tempted to sell?

It has to be seen as a strong possibility.

Despite scoring three goals this season, van Aanholt has on many occasions been a source of frustration for David Moyes and his backroom staff.

The manager has questioned his defending on a couple of occasions, as well as his off-field attitude and his form has suffered ever since news of interest from Crystal Palace broke earlier this month. Moyes had said that he saw van Aanholt as a wing-back, and part of the decision to move to a back five at times this season has been to try and get the best balance out of him.

In that system on Saturday, however, he never looked like getting to grips with his defensive duties, Matt Phillips largely unopposed as he flew down Sunderland's left flank.

His future under Moyes has always been uncertain, but the initial verdict was that his pace and creativity was too important to lose at this stage of a relegation fight. It was only a week ago that Moyes was urging the Dutchman to emulate Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman's success at Everton. Recent performances could well have led to a rethink on that front.

Van Aanholt was one of many players to underperform but his high value would free up valuable funds.

Should they sell?

At face value, a sum in excess of £10m for a player who has struggled for defensive consistency this season would make great sense.

Sunderland are trying to build a solid platform at the back and a significant fee would allow Moyes to bring in a player who he feels he can boost the Black Cats solidity. The size of the fee may make it possible to bring in more than one player, and players Moyes feels can be part of the squad in the long-term, regardless of what happens this season.

Of course, selling to Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace would represent a major risk. Allardyce, more than any other manager, got the best of the Dutchman defensively and in attack. If

It is looking increasingly like both teams cannot survive and selling van Aanholt could be hugely detrimental. The Black Cats face the Eagles in a major clash on February 5th and Sunderland will be left looking very foolish if he makes a major impact in that game.

Ultimately, however, it is a deal that is probably for the best long-term.

van Aanholt has been a key part of the great escapes for recent seasons but to sell at £12 million, which Crystal Palace are thought to be willing to pay, would represent good business for the club.

It would be a rare example of making a strong profit on a player, van Aanholt signing for just £1.5 million.

It would allow them to reinvest in a squad badly short of depth without pushing the financial situation into further peril. Can Aanholt, having signed a long-term deal in the summer, is also a high earner and with Moyes known to want to add young, hungry players, it could be the right time to part ways.

The performance of van Aanholt on Saturday was not one of someone dedicated to lifting Sunderland out of their malaise. His attacking contributions will be missed but on balance it would be a good move for all parties.

How easy would he be to replace?

A versatile left-sided player, who can play as a wing-back, full-back or winger, Robbie Brady would be the ideal replacement, a player who fits the profile for what Sunderland are looking to do in the next three to four years.

However, it seems unlikely that the Black Cats will be able to tempt him to sign ahead of Burnley. Childhood friend and international team-mate Jeff Hendrick is a key player for the Clarets and with safety looking almost certain at Turf Moor, they are in pole position.

So the options for Moyes are to scour the continent for a replacement, or perhaps look to the lower leagues for a young talent.

The obvious name would be Charlie Taylor, Leeds United's prodigious left-back whose contract expires in the summer. Bryan Oviedo at Everton is a Premier League name who has already been mentioned, an attacking full-back and one who Moyes knows well.

Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo has also been linked, but his wages and age may be prohibitive.

With one foreign loan still available, the other option is to come up with a short-term solution before assessing in the summer when Sunderland's fate is known.