Sunderland's entire squad cost less than Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba

The price of competing in the Premier League is revealed with a closer look at how much it has taken Sunderland to assemble their 2016-17 squad.
Manager David Moyes has signed SEVEN players since taking over at the Stadium of Light at the end of July.
He has spent more than £27million on recruiting Dider Ndong, Papy Djilobodji, Donald Love, and Paddy McNair, as well as bringing in Steven Pienaar on a free transfer, and Adnan Januzaj and Javier Manquillo on loan.
But the total cost of assembling the squad is closer to £80million once the following players already at the club are taken into account.
Fabio Borini - £10million
Jack Rodwell - £10million
Wahbi Kazri - £9million
Lee Cattermole - £6million
Lamine Kone - £5million
John O'Shea - £4.5million
Charalampos Mavrias - £2.5million
Vito Mannone - £2million
Patrick van Aanholt - £1.5million
Jan Kirchhoff - £750,000
Billy Jones - free
Sebastian Larsson - free
Jermain Defoe - swap deal for Jozy Altidore
Duncan Watmore - undislosed
Jordan Pickford - from youth
Lynden Gooch - from youth
Joel Asoro - not known
In addition, they have another £14.5million worth of talent out on loan - Jeremain Lens (£8million), Sebastian Coates (£2million), Adam Matthews (£2million) and Will Buckley (£2.5million).
The task they - and many other clubs - face in trying to compete with the Premier League's elite is demonstrated by the fact Sunderland's entire squad cost less than the £89million Manchester United paid Juventus for summer signing Paul Pogba.