Sunderland's entire squad cost less than Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba

The price of competing in the Premier League is revealed with a closer look at how much it has taken Sunderland to assemble their 2016-17 squad.

Manager David Moyes has signed SEVEN players since taking over at the Stadium of Light at the end of July.

He has spent more than £27million on recruiting Dider Ndong, Papy Djilobodji, Donald Love, and Paddy McNair, as well as bringing in Steven Pienaar on a free transfer, and Adnan Januzaj and Javier Manquillo on loan.

Get all the latest Sunderland AFC news on the go with our FREE app. Click here to download the app for Android and iPhones.

But the total cost of assembling the squad is closer to £80million once the following players already at the club are taken into account.

Fabio Borini - £10million

Jack Rodwell - £10million

Wahbi Kazri - £9million

Lee Cattermole - £6million

Lamine Kone - £5million

John O'Shea - £4.5million

Charalampos Mavrias - £2.5million

Vito Mannone - £2million

Patrick van Aanholt - £1.5million

Jan Kirchhoff - £750,000

Billy Jones - free

Sebastian Larsson - free

Jermain Defoe - swap deal for Jozy Altidore

Duncan Watmore - undislosed

Jordan Pickford - from youth

Lynden Gooch - from youth

Joel Asoro - not known

In addition, they have another £14.5million worth of talent out on loan - Jeremain Lens (£8million), Sebastian Coates (£2million), Adam Matthews (£2million) and Will Buckley (£2.5million).

The task they - and many other clubs - face in trying to compete with the Premier League's elite is demonstrated by the fact Sunderland's entire squad cost less than the £89million Manchester United paid Juventus for summer signing Paul Pogba.