Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore: No moping during injury hell

Duncan Watmore insists he will support Sunderland with passion during his long absence.

But the livewire forward, who was producing his best form in a red and white jersey before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the win against Leicester, admits it will be hard watching.

I was in the team, playing well, kicking on ... but there’s nothing you can do. Moping won’t help DUNCAN WATMORE

“The first thing I’ve got to do is accept this,” he said.

“It’s my first serious injury and I’ll miss playing.

“I’ll watch and support the lads, but that already feels hard. If I think too much about the time I’ll be out then it’s daunting.

“I was in the team, playing well, kicking on – you can ask all the questions, but there’s nothing you can do. Moping won’t help.”

Watmore was speaking to the Times who produced an excellent in-depth feature on the Sunderland medical department who are dealing with a chronic injury list.

The Black Cats might be near the bottom of the league but they are top of the division for injuries – nine.

Watmore is one of the high-profile cases, given his form for club and country – he has been in great touch too for England Under-21s.

A bright lad, Watmore says he is reading a lot which helps while away the many hours of boredom during his time in rehab.

“The mental aspect is massive,” he told the Times. “Making sure it’s not fighting you with negativity and doubts.

“I like all kinds of books, but psychological stuff about positive thinking helps me.

“I read The Secret about six months ago and I’m re-reading it now.

“It wouldn’t work for everybody, but I like picking out quotes or bits that resonate and I’ll keep them.

“And I’ll make sure that if I’m doubting myself or feeling down that I’ll use them.”