Sunderland's clash with Sheffield Wednesday rearranged

Sunderland's clash with Sheffield Wednesday has been pushed back 24 hours.

The Black Cats were due to face the Owls at Hillsborough on Tuesday August 15th, with the game now scheduled to take place the following evening.

The game will kick off at 7.45 pm.

The switch could be one of a few in Sunderland's early season schedule.

Sunderland are due to face Norwich City on Saturday August 12, but that trip to Carrow Road comes less than 48 hours after the televised Carabao Cup game against Bury at Gigg Lane.