Sunderland's clash with Norwich City will now take place on Sunday August 13th.

Kick-off will remain at 3pm.

The game had been due to take place the day before, but has been pushed back after Sky selected Sunderland's Carabao Cup first round tie at Bury for TV coverage.

Following the trip to Carrow Road Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on August 16th.

A difficult opening month of fixtures is completed with games at home to Leeds United and away at Barnsley.