Sunderland round-up: Crystal Palace bid for Patrick van Aanholt, Kone injury fears, ex-striker's new role

Sunderland may face a fight to hold on to TWO of their players this month - while a former striker has landed a new role.

It's been a busy morning of news on Wearside so here's a bite-size catch-up of what's been making the headlines.

Is Van the man for Sam?

Reports this morning claim that Sam Allardyce has made a £7million bid for Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt. Would the Black cats sell to a relegation rival?

Allardyce said: "We have got bids in for three or four players and will find out if they are successful later today."

Januzaj in demand

Adnan Januzaj's agent has confirmed a number of clubs are interested in the winger, though Sunderland expect the Manchester United star to stay with them for the remainder of the season. "Lyon are one of the many French clubs who have recently sounded out Adnan's plans," Dirk Devriese has said. Full story here.

Derby day for kids

Sunderland's youngsters last night set up a FA Youth Cup clash with rivals Newcastle United after beating Shrewsbury 3-1. Meanwhile, the successful Under-23s are back in action tonight when they travel to the iPro Stadium to play Derby County.

Blast from the past

Remember Warren Hawke? The former Sunderland striker now has a new role as chief executive of a Scottish club. Read what he had to say here.

Cup of Nations

While Wahbi Khazri has been given the all-clear to compete in the African Cup of Nations, his Sunderland team-mate Lamine Kone's tournament is still in doubt. The defender is facing a fight to be fit for the start of his country's defence of their crown.

Kone was not included in the squad which beat Sweden 2-1 at the weekend, having been recovering from the thigh injury he picked up for the Black Cats at Burnley on New Year’s Eve.

And he again missed out against Uganda in their final warm-up match in Abu Dhabi yesterday.