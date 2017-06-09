Sunderland reveal details of Sebastian Coates transfer

Sunderland flop Sebastian Coates will officially become a Sporting player on July 1, the Black Cats have announced.

The Uruguay international spent the last 18 months on loan at the Portuguese outfit, playing in the Championship League with the Lisbon-based outfit.

And he will sign a permanent deal with them on July 1, Sunderland have confirmed, after the transfer was agreed back in January.

The Black Cats anounced their retained list ahead of the new season today, and while Coates' name was on it, that was just because he is still under contract at the club.

A statement from the club said: "While Sebastian Coates appears on the retained list, a permanent move was agreed with Sporting Lisbon earlier in the season, which is ratified as of July 01."

Coates' move will provide cash-strapped Sunderland with some much-needed finance ahead of a season outside of the Premier League.