Sunderland reportedly close to sealing deal for Robbin Ruiter

Sunderland are on the brink of securing a deal for Robbin Ruiter, according to sources in the Netherlands.

Ruiter flew back to his home nation last week following a successful trial period, in which the 30-year-old impressed against both Bradford and Scunthorpe United.

He has been without a club since leaving FC Utrecht at the end of last season and attracted interest from other British clubs, including Burnley.

Simon Grayson was keen to offer him a deal and De Telegraaf claim that verbal agreement has been reached on a two-year contract.

They add that the keeper is due on Wearside for a medical in the coming days and could sign in time to face Derby County on Friday night.