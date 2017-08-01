Sunderland reportedly close to sealing deal for Robbin Ruiter

Sunderland are on the brink of securing a deal for Robbin Ruiter, according to sources in the Netherlands.
Ruiter flew back to his home nation last week following a successful trial period, in which the 30-year-old impressed against both Bradford and Scunthorpe United.
He has been without a club since leaving FC Utrecht at the end of last season and attracted interest from other British clubs, including Burnley.
Simon Grayson was keen to offer him a deal and De Telegraaf claim that verbal agreement has been reached on a two-year contract.
They add that the keeper is due on Wearside for a medical in the coming days and could sign in time to face Derby County on Friday night.
