Sunderland relegated: David Moyes' record on Wearside

Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over after a 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth saw them condemned to relegation.
Here, Press Association Sport takes a look manager David Moyes' record since he replaced Sam Allardyce at the helm last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
P 34 W 5 D 6 L 23 F 26 A 60 Pts 21 Win ratio 14.71%
EFL CUP
P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 F 3 A 2 Win ratio 66.67%
FA CUP
P 2 W 0 D 1 L 1 F 0 A 2 Win ratio 0%
TOTAL
P 39 W 7 D 7 L 25 F 29 A 64 Win ratio 17.95%
Moyes says he wants to bounce back with Sunderland but admits now is not the time to talk about his future after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.