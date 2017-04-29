Sunderland relegated: David Moyes' record on Wearside

Sunderland's 10-year stay in the Premier League is over after a 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth saw them condemned to relegation.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look manager David Moyes' record since he replaced Sam Allardyce at the helm last summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE

P 34 W 5 D 6 L 23 F 26 A 60 Pts 21 Win ratio 14.71%

EFL CUP

P 3 W 2 D 0 L 1 F 3 A 2 Win ratio 66.67%

FA CUP

P 2 W 0 D 1 L 1 F 0 A 2 Win ratio 0%

TOTAL

P 39 W 7 D 7 L 25 F 29 A 64 Win ratio 17.95%

Moyes says he wants to bounce back with Sunderland but admits now is not the time to talk about his future after relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Read what he had to say here: