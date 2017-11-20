Sunderland prospect Josh Maja back in action after injury at Leicester

Have your say

Josh Maja returned to action in Sunderland under-23s’ goalless Premier League 2 game at Leicester City this evening.

The striker has had his injury problems this season.

He returned to action at the end of last month against Arsenal, but then withdrew in the warm-up against Everton just days later.

He played the first half against Leicester before being withdrawn in a pre-planned arrangement.

The youngster took a knock on 20 minutes but was able to continue for the rest of the half after treatement.

It was a tight game without any clear chances.

Leicester put on pressure as the game to a conclusion but Sunderland held on for the draw.

Sunderland U23: Talbot, J Robson, Hume, Storey, Taylor, Bale, Allan, Nelson, Molyneux, Maja (Greenwood 46), Diamond (Connelly 76). Subs not used: T Robson, Woud, Hackett.