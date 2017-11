Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton helped England clinch top spot in their European Under-19 Championship qualifying group yesterday.

Embleton played the first 59 minutes as England beat Bulgaria 1-0, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho scoring from a Reece James cross in the 11th minute, to top the section with three wins out of three, following earlier victories against the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

MIddlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier played the full 90 minutes for Paul Simpson’s side.