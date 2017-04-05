Sunderland plight deepens – Hull victory leaves Black Cats 10 points from safety with eight matches to play

Sunderland’s Premier League survival hopes suffered another blow tonight, leaving the Black Cats 10 adrift of safety.

Following last night’s 2-0 defeat at Leicester, the Black Cats were eight points adrift with only eight games to play.

But tonight, Hull City moved to 30 points, 10 better off than David Moyes’ men, after coming out on top 4-2 in a thriller against second-bottom Middlesbrough at the KCOM Stadium.

Alvaro Negredo gave Boro a shock lead in the fifth minute, but Marco Silva’s men rallied impressively to go 3-1 up thanks to efforts from Lazar Markovic, Oumar Niasse and Abel Hernandez.

Martin de Roon got Boro back into it right on half-time, but defender Harry Maguire bagged Hull’s clinching fourth goal 20 minutes from time.

Hull climbed to fourth-bottom spot, out of the drop zone, as Swansea slipped back into the bottom three after being beaten 3-1 at home by second-top Tottenham.

Wayne Routledge pounced after 11 minutes to give Paul Clement’s men the ideal start, and they looked to be on course for a precious victory until a sensational final few minutes.

Dele Alli to equalise a couple of minutes from time, then Heung-Min Son fired the visitors’ second and Christian Eriksen made it three deep in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, fifth-bottom Crystal Palace led with a Christian Benteke strike at Southampton, only for the home side to hit back for a 3-1 victory. They are on 31 points, 11 ahead of Sunderland with a massively superior goal difference, only one ahead of the drop zone.

BOTTOM OF THE TABLE

Crystal Palace (30 games) 31pts

Hull City (31 games) 30pts

Swansea City (31 games) 28pts

Middlesbrough (30 games) 23pts

Sunderland (30 games) 20pts