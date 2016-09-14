Sunderland pay out as Watmore clause triggered

Wideman Duncan Watmore's tenth Premier League start for Sunderland has handed his former club a five-figure cash windfall.

The 22-year-old started on the right-hand side for the Black Cats in their 3-0 home loss to Everton on Monday night.

And with David Moyes throwing him in from the start his ex-employers, Vanarama National League North club Altrincham, are quids in.

England U/21 international Watmore made the switch from non-league football in May 2013, signing for an undisclosed fee.

Watmore made just two FA Cup appearances for the Robins, both of which came against Burton in November 2013, the first as an 81st sub, then he started the replay 11 days later.

The winger, who has also had a loan spell at Scottish Championship outfit Hibernian, has made 31 appearances for Sunderland in total.