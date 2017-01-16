Sunderland owner ‘knows the situation’ at the club after Stoke City capitulation

David Moyes says that Sunderland owner is fully aware of the club’s predicament – after his side fell to Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Stoke City.

Chants of ‘Are you watching Ellis Short?’ rang out around the ground after Peter Crouch put the visitors 3-0 ahead just after the hour mark, with fans desperate to see the threadbare squad strengthened.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short

Many supporters left the stadium after the third goal, with those who did remain voicing their displeasure on the final whistle.

Sunderland remain just a point from safety after Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace were hammered by West Ham, but, despite Jermain Defoe’s consolation strike before half-time, they never truly threatened to launch a comeback and the squad currently looks ill-equipped for the challenge.

The Sunderland boss remains hopeful that he will still be able do business this month as he bids to turn the situation around.

Moyes said: “Ellis does watch the games, but we’ve known the situation at the club.

“We want to get players back from injury and if we can make some additions to the squad, then I hope so.”

Sunderland’s availability crisis was laid bare on Saturday as Moyes was left feeling that he had no substitutes who could change the game.

He stressed, however, that any signings would be players who could make both a short and long-term impact at the Stadium of Light.

The former Everton manager said: “We want to try to get additions who can help us stay up first and foremost ,and also players who we think can hopefully be at the club for a while.”