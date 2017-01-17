Sunderland 'nowhere near' signing Norwich star Robbie Brady

Sunderland are 'nowhere near' signing Norwich City star Robbie Brady, according to Canaries boss Alex Neil.

The Black Cats have a strong interest in the Republic of Ireland international and are understood to have lodged a bid for the midfielder.

Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Aston Villa have also been linked with the £13million-rated star.

Neil admits there has been interest in Brady, but says Norwich are 'nowhere near a deal with anybody' for the 24-year-old.

The Norwich boss was speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup replay against Southampton. Brady is expected to start the game, despite it meaning he will be cup-tied ahead of any future transfer.