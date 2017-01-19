Sunderland news: Transfer latest, blows for relegation rivals, Honeyman ready

It's been a busy day so far on the Sunderland front, especially with transfer gossip.

An Algerian star has been linked with a move to the Black Cats, while there's been an update on Robbie Brady's proposed transfer. Elsewhere, it's been a bit of a transfer blow for two of Sunderland's relegation rivals.

Here's the latest round-up in bitesize format.

Transfers

The morning started with Sunderland linked with a move for Montpellier playmaker Ryad Boudebouz. The Algerian international could cost £9million. And there was an update on Robbie Brady's situation by Norwich boss Alex Neil, who admitted the club are in negotiations over the sale of the Irishman. For all the latest Sunderland transfer news, click here.

Blows for relegation rivals

Sam Allardyce hopes to be busy in the transfer market this month, just as he was at Sunderland this time last year. But the Crystal Palace boss isn't finding it easy and news came today that a deal to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is off. Also at the bottom, Hull City could be about to lose one of their best players as West Brom have agreed a £10million fee for Jake Livermore. Could this news boost Sunderland's hopes of avoiding the drop?

Honeyman ready

We have a feature interview with George Honeyman today after his first start for the club in midweek. The 22-year-old talks about his pride, disappointment and how he will be ready if called upon this weekend. Read it here

And finally...

This is a really nice feature with former Sunderland star Jody Craddock, down by fan site Roker Report. Well worth a read.