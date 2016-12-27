Sunderland news round-up: Sam Allardyce in for defender, Moyes and Borini frustrated

He's only been back in work a matter of days but Big Sam's eyes are already focused on the Stadium of Light.

Allardyce, who masterminded Sunderland's survival fight last season, is looking to pull new employers Crystal Palace away from Premier League danger.

And Big Sam has been linked with a move for the player who did much to help him achieve that, Lamine Kone.

Crystal Palace are only two points above Sunderland after the Black Cats lost 3-1 at Manchester United.

Moyes says he will look to "galvanise" from within.

Fabio Borini was also feeling mixed emotions after his wonder strike.

