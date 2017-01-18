Sunderland news round-up: Moyes wants multiple signings, Portugal international linked, ex-Liverpool target moves on

There's been no breakthrough yet on the transfer front for David Moyes, but he's been linked with a Portugal international today.

With Moyes admitting he wants more than one new arrival at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland are continuing to press for a signing or two.

Here's the latest news from today in a bite-size chunk:

Multiple signings

Moyes came out after the game and said he wants more than just one player to boost his squad this month. However, he wouldn't discuss Robbie Brady by name, despite talk of a £10million bid. Here's what he had to say on potential signings.

Has Moyes not had enough of people called Andre?

Andre Gray bagged the winner for Burnley last night as they dumped Sunderland out of the FA Cup. It was his fourth goal in two games against the Black Cats, and now, ironically, Sunderland have been linked with two Andres. Well, just one really - Andre Andre, the Porto midfielder who is said to be interesting both SAFC and Hull City. £5million could be enough to get the Portugal international. Follow our transfer blog for latest news.

Remember me?

Reading have confirmed the signing of 23-year-old Portuguese defender Tiago Ilori from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee. The former Sporting Lisbon centre-back has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract. He was heavily scouted by Sunderland 18 months ago, but they didn't make a move despite the interest.

It's not all bad news, though

Moyes is hopeful of a double fitness boost this weekend. Details here