Sunderland news round-up: Moyes target, Dud player, Pickford picked, Stars in hospital

Ten wins. That is the minimum David Moyes is looking at to keep Sunderland in the Premier League.

The boss has spoken to us about the target the Black Cats need.



However, Sunderland are off the bottom at Christmas, often a barometer as to survival prospects.

Moyes talks about that "boost" with the Echo.

It is not all about boosts today as the Ricky Alvarez row looks set to rumble on into the spring.

The club have been at loggerheads with Inter Milan for more than a year over the Argentina international, who was on loan at the Stadium of Light two years ago with a view to completing a permanent transfer.

It never happened and now the dispute goes on and on, here's the latest.

Jordan Pickford's incredible season continues to get better after the keeper as picked in a team of the season so far.



Finally, Sunderland's stars have been donning their Christmas jumpers to go into hospital for their annual visit.

