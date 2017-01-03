Sunderland news round-up: Jermain Defoe must force West Ham move, spot-kick spat, skipper on transfers

Never a dull day at Sunderland is there?

A drubbing at Burnley followed by a fighting draw with Liverpool should be cause for joy but today the club have to put up with the comments and advice of forthright pundit Chris Sutton.

The former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic striker says Jermain Defoe MUST leave Wearside for West Ham.

“He may have to front up to Moyes and force the deal through himself" says Sutton who reckons "Sunderland can hold out for a reasonable fee".

What else does he say? Read it here.

Defoe's penalty double moved him up to 11 goals for the season.

But just what was all the kerfuffle with Fabio Borini before the spot-kicks?

Here is what skipper John O'Shea thought about it all.

O'Shea hopes there will be help for the squad during the transfer window.

The defender talks about the January window and the battling display against the Reds.

Moyes has also spoken about the transfer period.

After encouraging noises pre and post Burnley, what are his thoughts now?