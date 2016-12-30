Sunderland news round-up: Defoe reacts to West Ham link, Moyes on keepers and Liverpool

Slaven Bilic stirred up a real hornets nest when he spoke in such glowing terms about Jermain Defoe.

The West Ham boss wants the striker to lift his improving side still further though Sunderland boss David Moyes has labelled the leading scorer as "priceless."

But what does eight-goal Defoe think about it all?

Meanwhile, Moyes is keeping his fingers crossed that he has his African Cup of Nations contingent available for Monday's huge Stadium of Light battle with Liverpool.

Moyes has also reacted to the devastating blow of losing Jordan Pickford for up to two months with a knee injury.

There is also the small matter of a crunch Premier League match at Burnley, where Mannone will make his first Cats start since August.

Burnley have won 19 of their 20 points at Turf Moor.

