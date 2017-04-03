Sunderland must take advantage of Jordan Pickford’s brilliance at the other end of the pitch

Bryan Oviedo has called on Sunderland to take advantage of Jordan Pickford’s excellence between the posts by improving their output at the other end.

The Black Cats have now gone five games without a goal, drifting eight points adrift of safety.

Pickford’s brilliance was the one positive of Saturday’s defeat at Watford, and Oviedo says that has boosted stability and confidence in the Sunderland defence.

He said: “If we have a very good goalkeeper it makes you more confident as a defence.

“But we need to score goals, because we can defend well the whole game but if we don’t score, this is why we’re losing the game.

“If we’d scored first (at Watford), it would have made the game much easier for us.

“We’re working very hard, fighting every game. I don’t think Watford were much better than us in the game, but we have little things that we need to change. We need to keep going, fighting to score goals.”

Sunderland now face a daunting trip to Leicester tomorrow, but Oviedo insists he knew he was under no illusions about the size of the task when he joined in January.

He said: “When I came to Sunderland, I knew what the position was. I need to help the team more. I try my best, but it’s not eas.

“We need to keep fighting and I’m fighting to the end.

“Leicester are going well, but we need to go there and play very intelligently. We need to be together and play the best game we can.”