Sunderland must ‘be brave’ against high-flying Tottenham Hotspur

David Moyes has urged his Sunderland players to lift their game for tomorrow’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Unbeaten Spurs thrashed Stoke City 4-0 last weekend.

And Moyes is wary of the threat of Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who have started the campaign where they left off last season.

The Scot believes they are one of the most attractive teams in English football – and he has called on his own players to be on top of their game.

Sunderland are without a league win this season.

They head to White Hart Lane aiming to end a dismal run of form which has seen them fail to win a league game in August and September since 2012.

Moyes said: “We have got to try and get to a point where we can get something from the Tottenham game.

“It will be really tough because they possess some really talented young players.

“Those kind of players are attractive. They have English boys who are doing well.

“What we have to do is lift our game and show we can perform and be brave enough to take the ball when we have to.

“We also have to defend and be physically and mentally strong enough when things get tough.”

Despite their disappointing start in Europe – which saw them lose 2-1 to Monaco in the Champions League group stage –Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League and sit fifth in the table.

Mousa Dembele is likely to make his first domestic appearance on Sunday as he returns from a six-match suspension.