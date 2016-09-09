Sunderland midfielder wins Premier League gong

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for August.

The 20-year-old has featured prominently for the Black Cats, which included a run of three unbeaten games for Andy Welsh’s side.

Robson’s contribution included a stunning last minute free kick against Leicester.

Robson said: "I’ve had a good start to the season but that’s done now so it’s time to push on and improve, but it was a nice surprise and I wasn’t expecting it at all.

"I think the free-kick at Leicester might have sealed it after it went viral!"

The Durham-born Sunderland graduate isn’t the first member of Sunderland’s academy to be recognised.

Duncan Watmore won the award in August 2015 and since then both Lynden Gooch (August 2015) and Rees Greenwood (Feb 2016) have collected the prize.

Welsh said: "Ethan has been excellent.

"He’s come back in and been in fine form and he’s in excellent shape physically, so he’s looked after himself during the summer and the intensity of playing and training with the first team in pre-season has given him a timely boost.

"He thoroughly deserves the award and he’s caught the eye of a number of people which is brilliant.

"Now he needs to keep the intensity in his game, keep that determination and see where it takes him."