Sunderland midfielder returns to full training to hand David Moyes big selection boost

Lynden Gooch is nearing a welcome return to first team action after taking part in full training on Monday.

Gooch had picked up the injury in an U23's game with Tottenham Hotspur at the start of December, and was expect to be out for a period of between eight and twelve weeks.

He now appears to be approaching a return to action ahead of a crucial run of Premier league games.

Gooch had been one of the few positives in a poor start to the season for Sunderland, the 21-year-old featuring in nine Premier League games and three cup ties.

Moyes had taken out of the first team after saying his 'energy levels had dipped' shortly before the injury.

He will be a welcome addition to the squad, however, with the Sunderland boss desperately short of options to mix up his ailing side. Gooch and George Honeyman will add some much needed competition.

Moyes will also be able to call on Dider Ndong in midfield, the Gabon international heading back from the African Cup of Nations in time for the clash with Spurs a week today.