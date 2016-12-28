Sunderland midfielder has no plans to return to Sweden - just yet

Sunderland midfielder Seb Larsson has not closed the door on a return to Sweden - but says he has no immediate plans to return home.

Swedish sides AIK and Gothenburg are both keeping tabs on Larsson's situation, with the midfielder's current Sunderland deal set to run out next summer.

There is also interest from other top slight Swedish sides plus teams in Asia.

But Larsson says returning home to play football is not currently on his radar, with the 31-year-old keen to keep playing abroad.

"I never close doors to anything, but it is not appropriate to move home right now," Larsson told Swedish television network TV4.

He didn't rule out a future move back home.

"It will be natural," added Larsson.

"I am an Eskilstuna guy, and all of a sudden there is a team from Eskilstuna [AFC United] which plays in the [Swedish] Premier League.

"I have been joking around with my dad about that.

"I hope first and foremost to remain abroad for a few years, but I close no doors to eventually play at home."

In November, Larsson returned to training three months earlier than expected after undergoing surgery in the summer to treat medial ligament damage in his knee.

The midfielder, who has made five first team appearances this season, started the Boxing Day defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Larsson has long been linked with a move back to Sweden but his agent Per Jonsson has previously insisted any talk about future plans are on hold.

Speaking in November, Jonsson said: "There is Swedish and foreign interest in Sebastian in every transfer window, so it’s been a long time.

"There is interest from both the [Swedish] league and Asia for Seb, but we have not received any bids, simply because he now quite categorically wants to concentrate on finishing the season and now, for the first time in two years, he feels perfectly healthy."