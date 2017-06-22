Sunderland manager search: The latest runners and riders

Sunderland's manager search continues with takeover talks rumbling on in the background.

No appointment is likely while that continues but with a deadline for talks in place, Martin Bain will continue his talks to ensure rapid progress can be made should no deal be reached.

So after Derek McInnes bowed out, who is in the frame?

A takeover, of course, could drastically change the picture and see a number of new names enter the reckoning.

Simon Grayson 1/2

Appeals to Sunderland due to his excellent Football League record and his reputation for getting squads to overachieve on a limited budget.

Is building a strong squad at Preston and with a significant level of autonomy at Deepdale, he would take some convincing to leave.

Asked about the speculation last week he told TalkSport: "As far as I’m concerned there’s a lot of speculation about a lot of different jobs, but I’m fully committed to working out what we’re doing for the season at Preston don’t consider it [the speculation] whatsoever until someone says something different, whether it’s Sunderland or any other job.

“We’ve had a good couple of years in the Championship [at Preston] and we want to keep improving. We were on the periphery of the play-offs last season and just ran out of steam in the back end of the season," he added.

"I’ve been there just over four years now and really enjoyed my time. You just get on and do what you do and I’m focused on trying to get things right at Preston.

“I’m fully committed to Preston and, if anything changes along the way, that’s just football.”

Nigel Pearson 6/1

Should a takeover fail to go through then Pearson will be high on Short and Bain's wishlist.

Has two significant advantages over Grayson in that he is a free agent who would not require a compensation fee, and has a Championship winners medal to his name.

Despite a torrid time at Derby his stick is still high and the Black Cats would be keen to explore the possibility. Whether they could promise the funds to attract him is another matter.

Kevin Phillips 8/1

Does not fit the profile Sunderland are looking for in terms of managerial experience but the low morale on Wearside that would follow a failed takeover bid could bring him into the frame.

Would at least bring unity and could lift some of the gloom.

Many Black Cats fans would welcome him arriving as part of Nigel Pearson's team, also.

Chris Wilder 8/1

There were strong suggestions after Moyes' departure that Wilder would be interested in a Wearside switch, a surprise given he was managing his hometown club, on the rise and back in the Championship.

Has now opened talks over a new contract with the Blades which perhaps adds context to his previous interest and will surely take him out of the running.

Alan Pardew 12/1

National reports somewhat surprisingly linked Pardew with a move in the event of a takeover involving Tony Adams, despite Adams being understood to be helping to broker the deal with Fulwell73.

That deal, of course, is now dead in the water.

Furthermore, Pardew himself ruled out what would be a deeply unpopular and controversial move weeks back.

He said: "Being the opposite of Newcastle, I don't think that's the club for me,

"Sometimes when you have been a manager at a big club like that, to go to a rival is something I wouldn't do so that wouldn't interest me, but it is a great club and next year they really need to make sure they get back to the Premier League where they belong."

Other names in the frame

Robbie Stockdale 14/1

Nigel Clough 25/1

Paul Heckingbottom 25/1