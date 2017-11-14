Sunderland manager latest: Key questions answered as Black Cats step up search for new boss

Have your say

Sunderland have drawn up a shortlist and are in the process of holding interviews for the vacant manager's position.

Today marks a fortnight since Sunderland sacked Simon Grayson but the search for a new manager has stepped up in recent days.

Robbie Stockdale has been leading training at the Academy of Light this week.

Paul Heckingbottom is a leading contender though Sunderland are yet to approach Barnsley. Other names in the frame include Ally McCoist, Phil Neville and Aitor Karanka.

Sunderland writers Phil Smith and Richard Mennear sat down to discuss the latest developments.

The pair answered fan questions over on our SAFC Facebook page in our latest live video and you can watch the full discussion in the video above.

