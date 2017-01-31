Sunderland make new £8million bid for Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa

Sunderland have had a fresh bid for Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa rejected today, according to reports.

David Moyes is desperate to add to his squad before the 11pm transfer deadline after Victor Anichebe's knee injury left them short of attacking options.

Sunderland have now made three bids for Ulloa, the latest believed to be totalling more than £8million.

But Leicester are standing firm in their stance, insisting they won't sell the Argentine to a relegation rival.

Sunderland's first bid was £5million, with the second £7million. Today's increased offer is understood to be for £7.5million, rising with add-ons.

Ulloa, who is understood to be keen on a move to Wearside, turned up at Leicester's training ground this morning, but left after just 90 minutes. The striker is currently injured.

There has been interest in the 30-year-old from Spain and Turkey. Ulloa has just 18 months left on his contract, and claimed he had a verbal agreement with Leicester that he would be allowed to leave this month.

Sunderland - who host Spurs in a Premier League clash tonight - have a number of back-up options in mind, with Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez linked with the Black Cats.