Sunderland make bid for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra, confirms David Moyes

David Moyes has confirmed Sunderland have made a bid for £7million-rated Sevilla defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra, who has been on the club’s radar all summer.

Iborra, who only signed a new deal until 2020 last summer, has made 83 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 17 goals, since moving from Levante in 2013.

It is understood he will be allowed to leave for the right price, with Sevilla chairman Jose Castro confirming that the Europa League holders have had an offer for him.

Castro said: "We have an important offer for Iborra. In this moment, it isn’t clear if we will accept it and we will wait to see what happens in next [few] days."