Sunderland-Liverpool: Team news, three changes for Black Cats

David Moyes made three changes to his Sunderland side for today's herculean task against Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

Lamine Kone and Victor Anichebe were ruled out with hamstring injuries sustained at Burnley, while Billy Jones sat out the match after picking up a one-game ban following his fifth booking of the season, at Turf Moor.

Didier Ndong, who will leave for the African Cup of Nations after today's fixture came into the centre of midfield.

Jack Rodwell was the surprise selection, coming into the middle of the park, with Steven Pienaar, who replaced Anichebe at the interval at Burnley, not in the 18. It is Rodwell's first start since the 4-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Donald Love was named in the starting XI at right-back after coming off the bench in the defeats at Old Trafford and Turf Moor, taking over from Jones.

Liverpool come into the game on the back of four straight wins, knowing a fifth would move them to six points behind leaders Chelsea, who don't play until tomorrow.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made just one change, replacing Jordan Henderson with Daniel Sturridge.

Sunderland:Mannone, Love, O'Shea, Djilobodji, van Aanholt, Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Khazri, Manquillo, Honeyman, Ledger, Maja, Embleton

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Can, Mané, Firmino, Sturridge

Subs: Karius, Stewart, Moreno,Lucas, Origi, Ejaria, Alexander-Arnold

Referee: Anthony Taylor